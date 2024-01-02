Contrasting Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) and Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI)

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akili and Neuronetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akili $320,000.00 119.20 -$7.96 million ($1.10) -0.44 Neuronetics $65.21 million 1.29 -$37.16 million ($1.18) -2.46

Akili has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics. Neuronetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akili, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akili -6,265.48% -76.97% -57.70% Neuronetics -47.81% -70.12% -31.99%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Akili and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Akili has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.1% of Akili shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.2% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of Akili shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Neuronetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Akili and Neuronetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akili 0 1 1 0 2.50 Neuronetics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Akili presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 618.54%. Neuronetics has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 227.59%. Given Akili’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Akili is more favorable than Neuronetics.

Summary

Neuronetics beats Akili on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akili

Akili, Inc., a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases. It offers selective stimulus management engine mechanism to activate the fronto-parietal cortex area in the brain; body brain trainer for attention, impulsivity, working memory, and goal management; and spatial navigation engine for spatial navigation, memory, and planning and organization. Akili, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrists. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

