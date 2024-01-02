Contrasting Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) & GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF)

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) and GAIL (India) (OTCMKTS:GAILF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northwest Natural and GAIL (India)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Natural $1.04 billion 1.38 $86.30 million $2.75 14.16 GAIL (India) N/A N/A N/A $226.38 0.04

Northwest Natural has higher revenue and earnings than GAIL (India). GAIL (India) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Natural, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Natural 0 3 0 0 2.00 GAIL (India) 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Northwest Natural and GAIL (India), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Northwest Natural currently has a consensus price target of $46.75, indicating a potential upside of 20.06%. Given Northwest Natural’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Northwest Natural is more favorable than GAIL (India).

Dividends

Northwest Natural pays an annual dividend of $1.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. GAIL (India) pays an annual dividend of $60.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 637.1%. Northwest Natural pays out 70.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GAIL (India) pays out 26.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northwest Natural has increased its dividend for 68 consecutive years. GAIL (India) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.9% of Northwest Natural shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of GAIL (India) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Northwest Natural shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Natural and GAIL (India)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Natural 7.98% 7.96% 2.10% GAIL (India) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Northwest Natural beats GAIL (India) on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Natural

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center. It also engages in the gas storage, water and wastewater, non-regulated renewable natural gas, and other investment businesses. In addition, the company provides natural gas service in Oregon and southwest Washington; and water and wastewater connections. Northwest Natural Holding Company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About GAIL (India)

(Get Free Report)

GAIL (India) Limited operates as a natural gas processing and distribution company in India and internationally. The company operates through Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, LPG and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other segments. It is involved in the transmission and marketing of natural gas to the power, fertilizer, industrial, automotive, petrochemicals, and domestic and commercial sectors. The company also markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), propane, pentane, naphtha, mixed fuel oil, polyethylene, and polypropylene; and manufactures petrochemicals, such as high-density polyethylene and linear low-density polyethylene under the brand names of G-Lex and G-Lene. In addition, it generates wind and solar power. Further, the company engages in the chartering of LNG vessels. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in New Delhi, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.