Contrasting Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) and AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) and Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AudioEye and Okta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioEye 0 0 3 0 3.00 Okta 2 18 14 0 2.35

AudioEye currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.60%. Okta has a consensus target price of $87.50, suggesting a potential downside of 3.35%. Given AudioEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AudioEye is more favorable than Okta.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioEye $29.91 million 2.15 -$10.43 million ($0.62) -8.74 Okta $1.86 billion 8.06 -$815.00 million ($2.86) -31.65

This table compares AudioEye and Okta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AudioEye has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Okta. Okta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AudioEye, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AudioEye and Okta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioEye -23.29% -54.74% -22.95% Okta -21.40% -7.53% -4.72%

Volatility and Risk

AudioEye has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Okta has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.7% of AudioEye shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Okta shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of AudioEye shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Okta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About AudioEye



AudioEye, Inc. provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device. The company offers AudioEye, an always-on testing, remediation, and monitoring solution that improves conformance with web content accessibility guidelines; identifies and fixes the common accessibility errors and addresses a range of disabilities including dyslexia, color blindness, epilepsy, and others; and provides additional solutions to provide for enhanced compliance and accessibility, including periodic manual auditing, manual remediations, and legal support services, as well as PDF remediation services and audit reports to help customers with their digital accessibility needs. The company serves small- and medium-sized businesses, corporate enterprises, non-profit organizations, and federal government agencies, as well as federal, state, and local governments and agencies through content management system partners, platform and agency partners, authorized resellers, and the marketplace. AudioEye, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About Okta



Okta, Inc. provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions. It also provides Universal Login allows customers to provide login experience across different applications and devices; Attack Protection, a suite of security capabilities that protect from malicious traffics; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication that minimizes friction to end users; Passwordless authentication enables users to login without a password and supports in various login methods; Machine to Machine provides standards-based authentication and authorization; Private Cloud that allows customers to run a dedicated cloud instance of Customer Identity Cloud; In addition, the company provides organization; Actions and Extensibility; and Enterprise Connections. It sells its products directly to customers through sales force and channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

