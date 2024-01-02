Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRSR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $14.10 on Thursday. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.68 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $363.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 23,240.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 224.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

