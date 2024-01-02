Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Busey Trust CO

Busey Trust CO increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Corteva were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 63.2% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in Corteva by 46.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 116,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 36,948 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Corteva by 45.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Corteva news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $65.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.87.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

