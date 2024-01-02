Cosmos 24-Hour Volume Reaches $165.23 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.34 billion and approximately $165.23 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $11.37 or 0.00024975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00092964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00029369 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009011 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005498 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001063 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 381,261,596 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

