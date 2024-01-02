Country Club Bank GFN Has $3.41 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,716 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $1,102,000. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Visa by 46.3% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,544 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 28.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 12,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 40,682 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.67.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $260.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.84 and a 200-day moving average of $242.63. The company has a market cap of $477.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.70 and a 52 week high of $263.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

