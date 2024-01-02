Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $3.69 on Friday. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22.

Institutional Trading of Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

