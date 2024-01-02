Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives $169.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.07.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th.
BAP opened at $149.93 on Friday. Credicorp has a one year low of $116.42 and a one year high of $160.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.13). Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Analysts predict that Credicorp will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.
Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.
