Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives $169.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.20 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BAP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credicorp

Credicorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 4,440.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 171.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 41.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 288.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 22.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAP opened at $149.93 on Friday. Credicorp has a one year low of $116.42 and a one year high of $160.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.13). Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Analysts predict that Credicorp will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.