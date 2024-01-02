Critical Comparison: PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) and PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Security Bancshares and PacWest Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $54.40 million 2.65 $15.69 million $1.16 7.25 PacWest Bancorp $1.63 billion 0.55 $423.61 million ($11.92) -0.63

PacWest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Security Bancshares. PacWest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Security Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. United Security Bancshares pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PacWest Bancorp pays out -0.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Security Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. United Security Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.7% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of United Security Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for United Security Bancshares and PacWest Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A PacWest Bancorp 0 5 2 0 2.29

PacWest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.39, suggesting a potential upside of 64.36%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than United Security Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares United Security Bancshares and PacWest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 31.16% 17.31% 1.54% PacWest Bancorp -65.68% 8.68% 0.52%

Summary

United Security Bancshares beats PacWest Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction and development, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, money order, and foreign draft services, as well as automated and interactive teller machines; and person-to-person and bank-to-bank transfers for consumer customers. United Security Bancshares was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management solutions; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, remote deposit, and online and mobile banking services; and automated teller machine services. The company offers its products and services to small, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

