Critical Contrast: NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) vs. AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC)

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) and AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of NRG Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of AltC Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of NRG Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of AltC Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

NRG Energy has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AltC Acquisition has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy 0 3 2 0 2.40 AltC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NRG Energy and AltC Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

NRG Energy presently has a consensus target price of $46.40, suggesting a potential downside of 10.25%. Given NRG Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NRG Energy is more favorable than AltC Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares NRG Energy and AltC Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy -5.96% 41.72% 4.26% AltC Acquisition N/A -81.54% 2.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NRG Energy and AltC Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy $31.54 billion 0.37 $1.22 billion ($7.72) -6.70 AltC Acquisition N/A N/A $3.93 million N/A N/A

NRG Energy has higher revenue and earnings than AltC Acquisition.

Summary

NRG Energy beats AltC Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, and battery storage. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, renewable products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, and energy efficiency and advisory services, as well as carbon management and specialty services. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company procures fuels; and sells energy, services, and products and services under the NRG, Reliant, Direct Energy, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, and XOOM Energy. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

