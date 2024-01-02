Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Crown Castle by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CCI. HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.53.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.8 %

CCI opened at $115.19 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The firm has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

