Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,011,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,194 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.84% of Crown worth $89,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,889,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,032,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,368,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,467,000 after buying an additional 401,871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,709,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,218,000 after buying an additional 1,323,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,312,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,792,000 after buying an additional 447,606 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Stock Performance

Crown stock opened at $92.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.29. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.42.

Insider Activity at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $663,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,301,458.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 13,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,296.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,841,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $663,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,301,458.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

