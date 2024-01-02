CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 823,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,113,000 after purchasing an additional 48,373 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 112.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 43.7% during the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.9% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 23,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $53.21 on Tuesday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.86.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $266.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. Equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSGS

About CSG Systems International

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.