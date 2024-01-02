CT Private Equity Trust (LON:CTPE) Declares GBX 7.01 Dividend

CT Private Equity Trust (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.01 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CT Private Equity Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

CTPE opened at GBX 475.39 ($6.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.82, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 459.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 469.46. CT Private Equity Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 406 ($5.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 534 ($6.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £346.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 936.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CT Private Equity Trust news, insider Craig Armour bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 474 ($6.04) per share, with a total value of £56,880 ($72,430.92). Corporate insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

About CT Private Equity Trust

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

