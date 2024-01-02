Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Update

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the November 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daily Journal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DJCO stock opened at $340.82 on Tuesday. Daily Journal has a 1-year low of $250.00 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.64. The firm has a market cap of $470.33 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.24.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 27th. The company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $21.55 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWWM Inc. grew its position in Daily Journal by 6.7% in the third quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 323,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,197 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Daily Journal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,216,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Daily Journal by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Daily Journal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

