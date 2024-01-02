Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in December

Decisive Dividend Co. (OTCMKTS:DEDVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Decisive Dividend Stock Performance

DEDVF opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.68. Decisive Dividend has a 12-month low of $5.21 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Decisive Dividend Company Profile

Featured Stories

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

