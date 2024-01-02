Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Boosted by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:DE opened at $399.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.90.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. TD Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

