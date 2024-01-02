Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,565,000 after purchasing an additional 83,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

NYSE DE opened at $399.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.90. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

