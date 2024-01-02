Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $399.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.90. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

