Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Short Interest Update

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,390,000 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the November 30th total of 10,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,068,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 548.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 840,334 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after acquiring an additional 710,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 224.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DVN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pickering Energy Partners raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.24.

Devon Energy Price Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $66.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

