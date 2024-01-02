Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAE. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

