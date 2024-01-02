Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Holdings Raised by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 414,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.29% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $10,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $28.78.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

