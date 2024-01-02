Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Up 30.8% in December

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Dino Polska Stock Performance
Dino Polska stock opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. Dino Polska has a 12 month low of $38.15 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99.
About Dino Polska
