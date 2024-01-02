Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Short Interest Up 30.8% in December

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Dino Polska Stock Performance

Dino Polska stock opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. Dino Polska has a 12 month low of $38.15 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.99.

About Dino Polska

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of food products, including meat, poultry and cold cuts, fruit and vegetables, bread, and dairy products, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; grocery products, such as children's food, breakfast products, ready to eat meals, beverages, candies, snacks, frozen goods, processed goods, oils, grain and bulk products, condiments, and alcohol and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, which include flowers, cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

