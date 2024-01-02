Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives $64.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.56.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Disc Medicine

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Mona Ashiya sold 1,724 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $102,129.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $4,895,322.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,515,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,194,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mona Ashiya sold 1,724 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $102,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 155,541 shares of company stock worth $9,360,433 in the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Disc Medicine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 12,203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter.

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Disc Medicine stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69. Disc Medicine has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $66.61.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts expect that Disc Medicine will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Further Reading

