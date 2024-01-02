Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI) Short Interest Up 30.1% in December

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the November 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.3516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%.

