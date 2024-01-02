Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Busey Trust CO

Busey Trust CO lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Busey Trust CO’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 87,280 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,863,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 25.9% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

D stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.18 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.