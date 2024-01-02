Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Trading Down 1.8 %
RILYM opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $24.42.
Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- ConAgra is still a value investor’s dream
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 2 gene-editing stocks reshaping hereditary disease treatments
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- 4 reasons to buy Dutch Bros stock over Starbucks
Receive News & Ratings for Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.