Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock (NASDAQ:RILYM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Trading Down 1.8 %

RILYM opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.90. Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $24.42.

Get Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock alerts:

Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Valuation and Appraisal; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dow Jones U.S. Toys Total Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.