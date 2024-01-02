EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) & Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Head-To-Head Review

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

EastGroup Properties has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veris Residential has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Profitability

This table compares EastGroup Properties and Veris Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EastGroup Properties 31.87% 8.19% 4.21% Veris Residential -23.98% -5.39% -1.97%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EastGroup Properties 0 5 4 0 2.44 Veris Residential 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EastGroup Properties and Veris Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.

EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus target price of $186.08, indicating a potential upside of 1.39%. Veris Residential has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.31%. Given Veris Residential’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veris Residential is more favorable than EastGroup Properties.

Dividends

EastGroup Properties pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Veris Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. EastGroup Properties pays out 128.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Veris Residential pays out -25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. EastGroup Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EastGroup Properties and Veris Residential’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EastGroup Properties $487.02 million 17.46 $186.18 million $3.95 46.47 Veris Residential $355.02 million 4.09 -$52.07 million ($0.82) -19.18

EastGroup Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EastGroup Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of EastGroup Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Veris Residential shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EastGroup Properties beats Veris Residential on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina. The Company's goal is to maximize shareholder value by being a leading provider in its markets of functional, flexible and quality business distribution space for location sensitive customers (primarily in the 20,000 to 100,000 square foot range). The Company's strategy for growth is based on ownership of premier distribution facilities generally clustered near major transportation features in supply-constrained submarkets. The Company's portfolio, including development projects and value-add acquisitions in lease-up and under construction, currently includes approximately 59 million square feet.

About Veris Residential

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.