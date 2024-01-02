Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $24.19.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.