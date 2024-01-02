Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) & Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR) Head to Head Comparison

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) and Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electromed has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Semler Scientific and Electromed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semler Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Electromed 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Electromed has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 87.90%. Given Electromed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electromed is more favorable than Semler Scientific.

This table compares Semler Scientific and Electromed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semler Scientific $56.69 million 5.37 $14.32 million $2.50 17.72 Electromed $49.73 million 1.88 $3.17 million $0.37 29.49

Semler Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Electromed. Semler Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electromed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.6% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Electromed shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.0% of Semler Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Electromed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Semler Scientific and Electromed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semler Scientific 29.25% 30.96% 27.20% Electromed 6.51% 8.78% 7.44%

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Electromed on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semler Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc. provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition. It also offers Insulin Insights, a software program that is used by a healthcare provider to optimize outpatient insulin dosing. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry, such as risk assessment groups, long-term care, or remote patient monitoring organizations. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Electromed

(Get Free Report)

Electromed, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function. It also provides single patient use SmartVest and SmartVest Wrap products for health care providers in the acute care setting. The company offers its products primarily to home health care and institutional markets for patients with bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and neuromuscular diseases. It markets its products primarily to physicians and health care providers, as well as directly to patients. Electromed, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.