Encore Wire Co. (WIRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th.

Encore Wire has a payout ratio of 0.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Encore Wire to earn $15.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.5%.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Encore Wire Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WIRE opened at $213.60 on Tuesday. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $221.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.16. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $636.99 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WIRE shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on WIRE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,420,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,439,000 after buying an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,526,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,086,000 after buying an additional 23,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1,243.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after buying an additional 572,539 shares during the period. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.