EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives $145.52 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.52.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.59. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 27.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

