Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 4th

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th.

Escalade has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Escalade has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Escalade to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

ESCA stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. The company has a market cap of $276.04 million, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.98. Escalade has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01.

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $73.36 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Escalade will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Escalade in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

In other news, CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $80,872.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Fenton Baalmann, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $108,491.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $80,872.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Escalade by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Escalade by 16.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Escalade by 26.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Escalade by 1,419.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

