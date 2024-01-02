Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. The firm has a market cap of $810.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $163.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ETD

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.