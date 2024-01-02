Everett Harris & Co. CA Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TXN stock opened at $170.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.86. The stock has a market cap of $154.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.55.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

