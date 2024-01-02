Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $381,000 Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WOLF. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

WOLF stock opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.99. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $87.93.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. Research analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

