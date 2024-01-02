Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $397,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $596.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $590.70 and a 200-day moving average of $546.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $271.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

