Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $58,000 Stake in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Lantronix were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Lantronix in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lantronix in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

