Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $965,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 13.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 90,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 102,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 25.4% during the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 65,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.78.

CAT stock opened at $295.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $150.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.76.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

