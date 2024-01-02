Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,249 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $37.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.78%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.