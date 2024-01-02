Everett Harris & Co. CA Makes New $204,000 Investment in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,050 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 25.2% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $93,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:LEVI opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $12.41 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $989,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

