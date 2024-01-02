Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 124,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.92. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $20.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

