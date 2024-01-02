Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 10,511 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875,042 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,511 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 7.7% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.20% of Costco Wholesale worth $494,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,197,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 46,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,058,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 98,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,333.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total transaction of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,529,103. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,377 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,511. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $660.08 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $681.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $569.80. The company has a market capitalization of $292.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

