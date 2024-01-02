Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,164 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in CSX were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 64.2% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 897.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $35.09.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

View Our Latest Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.