Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 200 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 159.8% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,057,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in General Electric by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,644,000 after buying an additional 77,116 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 986,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,384,000 after buying an additional 143,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in General Electric by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 190,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,030,000 after buying an additional 61,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $127.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.80 and its 200 day moving average is $113.87. The stock has a market cap of $138.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.35. General Electric has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $129.20.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on General Electric

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.