Everett Harris & Co. CA Takes $219,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $51.48.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNF

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.