Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in 3M were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in 3M by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 209,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 114,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 58,090 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $109.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $129.90.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

