Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 80,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 101.58 and a beta of 1.00. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $37.32.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.70). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 493.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIP. National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

