Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Update

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.
Exco Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of Exco Technologies stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. Exco Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.
Exco Technologies Company Profile
