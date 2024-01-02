Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Update

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Exco Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Exco Technologies stock opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. Exco Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.